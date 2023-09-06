Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme is soon releasing the 11 5G smartphone, featuring a strong 5G capability, a smooth display, a high-performance processor, and extended battery life.

The phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The Realme 11 5G features a dual camera setup on the back.

The device includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.

Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/- Realme 11 5G specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 1000 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

