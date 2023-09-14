Realme C21 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Realme C21 is a budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones.

The Realme C21 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 10 Realme UI operating system.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Realme C21 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Realme C21 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”