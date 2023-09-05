Realme C25 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Realme C25 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.

The Realme C25 is a budget deice that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Realme C25 powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 operating systems.

The Realme C25 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is equipped with a 6000 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Realme C25 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Water Blue, Water Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”