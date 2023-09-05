Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C25 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Realme C25 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C25 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Realme C25 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Advertisement
  • The Realme C25 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Realme C25 is a budget deice that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Realme C25 powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 operating systems.

The Realme C25 has a tripple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo Reno4 Lite has a 6.436-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is equipped with a 6000 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery back-up on a single charge.

Realme C25 price in Pakistan

Realme C25 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Realme C25 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story