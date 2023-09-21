Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Realme C35 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and decent viewing angles.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance for essential tasks and light gaming.

The Realme C35 features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device runs on Realme UI based on Android, providing a user-friendly interface. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Overall, the Realme C35 offers a budget-friendly option with a decent display, capable performance, and a reliable battery for everyday use.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

The Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Realme C35 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst , Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

