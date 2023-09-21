Advertisement
Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Realme C35 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and decent viewing angles.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance for essential tasks and light gaming.

The Realme C35 features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device runs on Realme UI based on Android, providing a user-friendly interface. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Overall, the Realme C35 offers a budget-friendly option with a decent display, capable performance, and a reliable battery for everyday use.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

The Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Realme C35 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

