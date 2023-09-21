Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Realme C35 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and decent viewing angles.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance for essential tasks and light gaming.
The Realme C35 features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera.
The device runs on Realme UI based on Android, providing a user-friendly interface. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.
Overall, the Realme C35 offers a budget-friendly option with a decent display, capable performance, and a reliable battery for everyday use.
The Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
