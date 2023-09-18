Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Vivo Y21t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display. The smartphone...
The Realme C53 is a budget device that is now available for purchase in Pakistan with some useful features at an affordable price range.
The Realme C53 is equipped with a powerful Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and Realme UI T operating systems.
The device features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Realme C53 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LE flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is available in two great colors: Champion Gold and Mighty Black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI T
|Dimensions
|167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Champion Gold, Mighty Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.