Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Realme C53 has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Realme C53 is a budget device that is now available for purchase in Pakistan with some useful features at an affordable price range.

The Realme C53 is equipped with a powerful Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and Realme UI T operating systems.

The device features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Realme C53 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LE flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Vivo Y21T price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y21t has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

The phone is available in two great colors: Champion Gold and Mighty Black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Realme C53 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI T
Dimensions167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsChampion Gold, Mighty Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story