Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Realme C53 has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Realme C53 is a budget device that is now available for purchase in Pakistan with some useful features at an affordable price range.

The Realme C53 is equipped with a powerful Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz, display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and Realme UI T operating systems.

The device features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Realme C53 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LE flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in two great colors: Champion Gold and Mighty Black. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Realme C53 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI T Dimensions 167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Champion Gold, Mighty Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 560 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame , plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)

