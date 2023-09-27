Realme C53 price in Pakistan – September 2023

Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised to capture both local and global markets.

The phone has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The Realme C53 has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C53 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI T Dimensions 167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Champion Gold, Mighty Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 560 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)

