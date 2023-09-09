Advertisement
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

  • The Realme Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Realme Narzo 50 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

The Realme Narzo 50 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs 44,990.

Realme Narzo specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpeed Blue, Speed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

