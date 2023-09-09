Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display
The Huawei Mate X5 with enhanced internals has a mostly unchanged design....
The Realme Narzo 50 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system.
The Realme Narzo 50 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs 44,990.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Speed Blue, Speed Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.