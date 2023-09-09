Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Realme Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Realme Narzo 50 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

The Realme Narzo 50 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Huawei Mate X5 Revealed with satellite messaging and a foldable display The Huawei Mate X5 with enhanced internals has a mostly unchanged design....

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs 44,990.

Realme Narzo specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Speed Blue, Speed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”