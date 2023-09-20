Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & full detailed

Realme is set to launch the Narzo 60 series soon, and it’s expected to be their most advanced lineup.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The gadget has a 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The smartphone includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Narzo 60 features a triple-camera setup on the rear with LED flash.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/- Realme Narzo 60 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999/- Realme Narzo 60 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Orange FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~411 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)