Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme is set to launch the Narzo 60 series soon, and it’s expected to be their most advanced lineup to date.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It comes with a 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device includes 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Narzo 60 features a triple-camera setup on the rear with LED flash.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan