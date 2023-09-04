Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 launch date unveiled

Realme to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 Earbuds on September 6.

The Narzo 60x offers 5G connectivity and 33W fast charging.

The device features a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear.

Realme is set to release its new Narzo 60x 5G smartphone and Buds T300 wireless earbuds in India on September 6. Realme has revealed key features for both products, with the Narzo 60x offering 5G connectivity and 33W fast charging.

The upcoming phone is anticipated to share many similarities with the recently unveiled Realme 11X. This suggests we can look forward to a 6.72-inch IPC LCD screen, a Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the camera setup, we’re likely to see a 50 MP primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor on the rear.

Realme Buds T300 were introduced in Indonesia earlier this year, featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation, and 360-degree spatial audio.

These earbuds are available in both white and black colors, and they include four microphones (two on each earbud) with a total battery life of 40 hours when combined with the charging case.

