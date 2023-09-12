Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and an Ultra UHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and MIUI 14 operating systems.
The Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.
The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.
Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
