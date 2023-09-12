Advertisement
Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and an Ultra UHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and MIUI 14 operating systems.

The Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

