Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Redmi Note 11 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and an Ultra UHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and MIUI 14 operating systems.

The Redmi Note 11 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits , 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection , Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”