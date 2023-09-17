Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is a mid-range smartphone from the Galaxy A series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs the latest One UI Core 5.0 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

Also Read

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.1-inch PLS LCD, HD+ display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS, upgradable to Android 13
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, White, Copper
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story