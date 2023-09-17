Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is a mid-range smartphone from the Galaxy A series, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs the latest One UI Core 5.0 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS, upgradable to Android 13 UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, White, Copper Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz) Chipset MediaTek Helio Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 7.8W

