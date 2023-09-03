Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Google offers deals in European online stores for its 25th anniversary
The Samsung Galaxy A04 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.
The Samsung Galaxy A04 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, One UI Core 5.0 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.
The phone comes in four great colors: black, green, white, and copper. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery life on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,499.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS, upgradable to Android 13
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, White, Copper
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
