Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has an Exynos 850 (8nm) chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 321 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range. The phone is equipped with an Exynos 850 (8nm) octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device features 3 GB of RAM and 321 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13, One UI 5.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

Also Read Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display. The smartphone has...

The phone comes in four great colors: black, white, peach, and blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives good battery backup on a single charge.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP1 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 15W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”