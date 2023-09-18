Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A13 offers a budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphone experience. It boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, providing vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Equipped with a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, it allows you to capture high-quality photos and videos. The device runs on a capable Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A13 provides long-lasting power, keeping you connected throughout the day. It also supports 15W fast charging for quick top-ups.

The smartphone features Samsung’s One UI, providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface. With options for ample storage and expandable memory, the Samsung Galaxy A13 offers excellent value for those seeking an affordable smartphone with solid performance and camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story