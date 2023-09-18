Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan September 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great...
The Samsung Galaxy A13 offers a budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphone experience. It boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, providing vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience.
Equipped with a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, it allows you to capture high-quality photos and videos. The device runs on a capable Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.
With a generous 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A13 provides long-lasting power, keeping you connected throughout the day. It also supports 15W fast charging for quick top-ups.
The smartphone features Samsung’s One UI, providing an intuitive and user-friendly interface. With options for ample storage and expandable memory, the Samsung Galaxy A13 offers excellent value for those seeking an affordable smartphone with solid performance and camera capabilities.
The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 15W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
