Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specification

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has officially hit the market, and it’s making waves with its attractive price point. This device boasts a generous 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate for an enhanced viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A14 is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset, which houses a robust 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Driving the graphics is the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth visuals and efficient performance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy A14’s triple-camera setup on the rear, which promises versatility in capturing moments from various perspectives.

In terms of memory and storage, the phone boasts 4 GB of RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and files. Running the show is the One UI Core 5.0 operating system, built on the foundation of Android 13, ensuring a user-friendly and up-to-date experience.

Powering the Galaxy A14 is a robust 5000 mAh battery, which not only offers extended usage but also supports fast charging at 15 W, ensuring you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying your device on the go.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy A14 delivers an enticing blend of features and affordability. With its impressive display, capable performance, versatile camera system, and generous storage capacity, it’s a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 15W wired

