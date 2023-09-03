Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
  1. Samsung Galaxy A14 now available at a reasonable price.
  2. Features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.
  3. Powered by an Exynos 850 chipset with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 has officially hit the market, and it’s making waves with its attractive price point. This device boasts a generous 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate for an enhanced viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A14 is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset, which houses a robust 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Driving the graphics is the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth visuals and efficient performance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy A14’s triple-camera setup on the rear, which promises versatility in capturing moments from various perspectives.

In terms of memory and storage, the phone boasts 4 GB of RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and files. Running the show is the One UI Core 5.0 operating system, built on the foundation of Android 13, ensuring a user-friendly and up-to-date experience.

Powering the Galaxy A14 is a robust 5000 mAh battery, which not only offers extended usage but also supports fast charging at 15 W, ensuring you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying your device on the go.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy A14 delivers an enticing blend of features and affordability. With its impressive display, capable performance, versatile camera system, and generous storage capacity, it’s a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired

