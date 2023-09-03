Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specification

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & Special Features
The Samsung Galaxy A14 has officially hit the market, and it’s making waves with its attractive price point. This device boasts a generous 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate for an enhanced viewing experience.
Under the hood, the Galaxy A14 is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset, which houses a robust 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Driving the graphics is the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, ensuring smooth visuals and efficient performance.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy A14’s triple-camera setup on the rear, which promises versatility in capturing moments from various perspectives.
In terms of memory and storage, the phone boasts 4 GB of RAM and a spacious 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and files. Running the show is the One UI Core 5.0 operating system, built on the foundation of Android 13, ensuring a user-friendly and up-to-date experience.
Powering the Galaxy A14 is a robust 5000 mAh battery, which not only offers extended usage but also supports fast charging at 15 W, ensuring you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time enjoying your device on the go.
In summary, the Samsung Galaxy A14 delivers an enticing blend of features and affordability. With its impressive display, capable performance, versatile camera system, and generous storage capacity, it’s a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
