Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & detailed – Sept 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It comes...
Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy A15 series, sparking rumors and leaks about its arrival with impressive features.
The phone has a 6.6-inch PLS capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The device is powered by an Exynos chipset and an octa-core processor.
The gadget includes 6 GB of fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 features a 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP sensor for an outstanding photography experience. Additionally, there’s a single 13 MP selfie camera on the front.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 15 W.
Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Exynos
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
