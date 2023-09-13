Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is a well-known mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.1 operating systems.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

Also Read

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Vivo Y55s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story