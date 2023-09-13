Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is a well-known mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.1 operating systems.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 25 W of fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Samsung Galaxy A24 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired

