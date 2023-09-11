WhatsApp will soon allow you to message other chat apps
In June, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G was initially unveiled through renders, which showcased its design, size, and 6.44-inch screen. Recently, it has surfaced on Geekbench, disclosing details about its chipset and a memory variant.
A device identified by model number SM-A256B, thought to be the worldwide edition of the Galaxy A25 5G, was seen on a Geekbench listing. It comes equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 14. It’s worth noting that the Exynos 1280 chipset isn’t brand new; it was introduced over a year ago and has already been used in several other Samsung phones.
Regrettably, the Geekbench listing lacks additional details, but earlier reports indicate that the device will feature a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W charging.
