The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is seen on Geekbench, showing chipset and memory details.

The Exynos 1280 chipset is not new, but it has already been used in several other phones.

The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

Advertisement

In June, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G was initially unveiled through renders, which showcased its design, size, and 6.44-inch screen. Recently, it has surfaced on Geekbench, disclosing details about its chipset and a memory variant.

A device identified by model number SM-A256B, thought to be the worldwide edition of the Galaxy A25 5G, was seen on a Geekbench listing. It comes equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 14. It’s worth noting that the Exynos 1280 chipset isn’t brand new; it was introduced over a year ago and has already been used in several other Samsung phones.

Advertisement Regrettably, the Geekbench listing lacks additional details, but earlier reports indicate that the device will feature a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W charging. Also Read WhatsApp will soon allow you to message other chat apps WhatsApp has added a new screen called "Third-party chats" to its beta... Advertisement Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.