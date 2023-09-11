Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is seen on Geekbench, showing chipset and memory details.
  • The Exynos 1280 chipset is not new, but it has already been used in several other phones.
  • The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging.
Advertisement

In June, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G was initially unveiled through renders, which showcased its design, size, and 6.44-inch screen. Recently, it has surfaced on Geekbench, disclosing details about its chipset and a memory variant.

Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A25 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1280 chipset

A device identified by model number SM-A256B, thought to be the worldwide edition of the Galaxy A25 5G, was seen on a Geekbench listing. It comes equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and runs on Android 14. It’s worth noting that the Exynos 1280 chipset isn’t brand new; it was introduced over a year ago and has already been used in several other Samsung phones.

Advertisement

Regrettably, the Geekbench listing lacks additional details, but earlier reports indicate that the device will feature a 50MP primary camera along with a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. It will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W charging.

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to message other chat apps
WhatsApp will soon allow you to message other chat apps

WhatsApp has added a new screen called "Third-party chats" to its beta...

Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story