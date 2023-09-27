Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan – September 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available on the market with impressive features. The...
The Samsung Galaxy A32 presents itself as a mid-range smartphone that packs an array of impressive functionalities. Equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display boasting a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the phone offers sharp and vivid visuals that captivate the eye. Driven by an octa-core processor, the device ensures seamless performance, and it’s available in memory configurations of 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage.
Delving into its photography prowess, the Galaxy A32 showcases a versatile quad-camera arrangement on its rear. This setup comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Selfie enthusiasts can indulge in a 20MP front-facing camera that captures their best angles.
Empowered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, the device delivers extended usage durations, alleviating battery life concerns. Additional features encompass an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, and the utilization of Samsung’s One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, culminating in a user-friendly and intuitive interface. With its comprehensive attributes and an appealing price tag, the Samsung Galaxy A32 emerges as an enticing choice for those in search of a capable and dependable smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
