Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone designed to deliver a premium mobile experience.

It boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, the A32 includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for versatile photography.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers extended usage without frequent recharging.

The A32 also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast data speeds. Additionally, its sleek design and ample storage options make it an attractive choice for users seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.0 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 /WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

