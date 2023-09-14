Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone designed to deliver a premium mobile experience.

It boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, the A32 includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for versatile photography.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers extended usage without frequent recharging.

The A32 also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast data speeds. Additionally, its sleek design and ample storage options make it an attractive choice for users seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A32 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

