Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone designed to deliver a premium mobile experience.
It boasts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Equipped with a quad-camera setup, the A32 includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor for versatile photography.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor, delivering smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming. With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers extended usage without frequent recharging.
The A32 also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring fast data speeds. Additionally, its sleek design and ample storage options make it an attractive choice for users seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
