Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is now available for purchase on the market with great features. The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. It is designed and built on 5nm technology, which gives the device high-end performance.
The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A33 has a Quad camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The device has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 90 Hz display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This premium display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
It comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 61,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, plastic back, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
