Samsung Galaxy A35 to get a camera upgrade from 48 MP to 50 MP

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is getting a camera upgrade from 48MP to 50MP.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to be released in spring 2024.

The Galaxy A35 is expected to be a solid mid-range option in Samsung’s lineup.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A34, known as the ‘middle mid-ranger,’ is getting ready to hand over the reins to its successor, the Samsung Galaxy A35, which will feature a notable camera improvement. Samsung is stepping up its camera game for its upcoming mid-range phones to meet the changing expectations of consumers.

Samsung‘s mid-range Galaxy A series has primarily used 48- or 64-megapixel sensors for a while. But things shifted when the Galaxy A54 introduced a 50MP sensor last year, surpassing the A34, which still had the older 48MP sensor.

Samsung is gearing up to enhance its “middle mid-range” smartphone lineup with the upcoming release of the Galaxy A35, expected in spring 2024. This new addition will occupy a position between the budget-friendly Galaxy A15 and the more premium Galaxy A55 in Samsung’s product range.

According to online sources, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A35 4G smartphone is rumored to feature a 50MP primary camera, aligning with its more expensive counterpart. This upgrade aims to address the low-light photography issues reported with the Galaxy A34.

Advertisement

While the front camera of the Galaxy A35 retains its 13MP resolution, matching the specifications of its predecessor, the A34, Samsung is preparing a software overhaul to enhance the selfie-taking experience.

The Galaxy A3x series has typically been perceived as a scaled-down version of the Galaxy A5x series, especially in terms of camera capabilities. However, with the upcoming Galaxy A35 featuring a new 50MP sensor, the gap between these two lineups is set to narrow considerably next year.

Also Read Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan & features – October 2023 The Infinix Note 12 is the latest Infinix smartphone available in Pakistan....

Samsung enthusiasts in the Netherlands and Belgium might need to wait until spring 2024 to get their hands on the Galaxy A35. In the meantime, the Galaxy A34 remains a solid mid-range option in Samsung’s lineup. If you’re currently in the market, the Galaxy A34 is available in Pakistan for approximately Rs 115,000.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”