Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing stunning visuals and fluid navigation.

Powered by a capable Octa-core processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers snappy performance for multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup is impressive, with a versatile quad-camera system that includes a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. It captures detailed photos and 4K videos, while the 32MP front camera excels in selfies.

With a large 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the Galaxy A53 ensures all-day usage. It also features 5G connectivity, ample storage options, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 3.1, based on Android. The A53 is a well-rounded mid-range smartphone suitable for various users.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Peach Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1280 soc GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min

