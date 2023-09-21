Samsung Galaxy A53 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing stunning visuals and fluid navigation.
Powered by a capable Octa-core processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers snappy performance for multitasking and gaming.
The camera setup is impressive, with a versatile quad-camera system that includes a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. It captures detailed photos and 4K videos, while the 32MP front camera excels in selfies.
With a large 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the Galaxy A53 ensures all-day usage. It also features 5G connectivity, ample storage options, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 3.1, based on Android. The A53 is a well-rounded mid-range smartphone suitable for various users.
The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 soc
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min
