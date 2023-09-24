Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a range of impressive features. With a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, it provides vibrant and sharp visuals. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A54 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows for capturing a wide range of photography styles, from detailed landscapes to up-close macros.

The device also comes with a large battery that offers long-lasting usage on a single charge. It supports 25W fast charging for quick power top-ups. Additionally, the phone features a sleek design, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and runs on Samsung’s One UI, providing a user-friendly interface.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a well-rounded smartphone that combines impressive camera capabilities, a beautiful display, and reliable performance, making it a solid choice in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 140,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

