Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & Features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (or Samsung’s Exynos 9820) chipset, it offers swift performance and multitasking capabilities.
The device features a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear, including an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. It also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.
With its sleek design, wireless charging, and One UI interface, the Galaxy S10 provides a premium user experience. Additionally, its expandable storage and IP68 water and dust resistance make it a well-rounded and reliable smartphone choice.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan is N/A
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|157 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.)
|Front
|10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
