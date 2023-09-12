Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Samsung, a renowned name in the world of smartphones, has once again raised the bar with the launch of its latest flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a powerful set of features and cutting-edge technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and HDR10+ support for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is equipped with the latest Samsung Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring blazing-fast performance and efficient multitasking.

The device features 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, offering smooth app launches and seamless switching between tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup featuring a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

The device supports 8K video recording and includes a wealth of camera features like Director’s View, Super Steady, and more.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that offers all-day usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender , Cream, Lime , Sky Blue, Graphite , Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”