Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Samsung, a renowned name in the world of smartphones, has once again raised the bar with the launch of its latest flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a powerful set of features and cutting-edge technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and HDR10+ support for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is equipped with the latest Samsung Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring blazing-fast performance and efficient multitasking.

The device features 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, offering smooth app launches and seamless switching between tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup featuring a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens.

The device supports 8K video recording and includes a wealth of camera features like Director’s View, Super Steady, and more.

Advertisement

Also Read

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Realme C35 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display. The smartphone has...

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that offers all-day usage on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight233 g
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGreen, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story