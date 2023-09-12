Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Samsung, a renowned name in the world of smartphones, has once again raised the bar with the launch of its latest flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a powerful set of features and cutting-edge technology.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels, providing vibrant colors, deep blacks, and HDR10+ support for an immersive viewing experience.
The smartphone is equipped with the latest Samsung Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring blazing-fast performance and efficient multitasking.
The device features 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, offering smooth app launches and seamless switching between tasks.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup featuring a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens.
The device supports 8K video recording and includes a wealth of camera features like Director’s View, Super Steady, and more.
The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that offers all-day usage on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|233 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
