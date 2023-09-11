Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which will be available on the market with impressive features.

The device has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 2.8 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget has a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The smartphone’s battery is 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan is Rs. 204,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 2.8 GHz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 2200 GPU Samsung Xclipse 920 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~431 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”