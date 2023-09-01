Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, When India and Pakistan play cricket against each other, it’s always a big deal. Both countries really love cricket, and their strong rivalry comes from being neighbors and their political differences. The upcoming Asia Cup in 2023 will have an exciting match between India and Pakistan, and it’s expected to be one of the most exciting games in the tournament.

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan

Model PTA Tax (Passport) PTA Tax (ID Card) Samsung Galaxy S23 Rs 99,800 Rs 110,500 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Rs 127,000 Rs 145,801 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs 131,000 Rs 152,424

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been subjected to varying PTA taxes based on the user’s identification type. For those using a passport, the PTA tax stands at Rs 99,800, while individuals using their ID card will experience a slightly higher tax of Rs 110,500.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ PTA Tax:

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ follows a similar taxation pattern. Passport holders will face a PTA tax of Rs 127,000, while those using their ID card for identification will encounter a tax of Rs 145,801.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA Tax:

For the flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, The tax you have to pay depends on the type of identification you use. If you have a passport, you’ll need to pay Rs 131,000 in taxes. But if you use your ID card, the tax will be higher at Rs 152,424.

