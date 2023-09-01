Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax, Price in Pakistan

ModelPTA Tax (Passport)PTA Tax (ID Card)
Samsung Galaxy S23Rs 99,800Rs 110,500
Samsung Galaxy S23+Rs 127,000Rs 145,801
Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraRs 131,000Rs 152,424
Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been subjected to varying PTA taxes based on the user’s identification type. For those using a passport, the PTA tax stands at Rs 99,800, while individuals using their ID card will experience a slightly higher tax of Rs 110,500.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ PTA Tax:

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ follows a similar taxation pattern. Passport holders will face a PTA tax of Rs 127,000, while those using their ID card for identification will encounter a tax of Rs 145,801.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra PTA Tax:

For the flagship model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, The tax you have to pay depends on the type of identification you use. If you have a passport, you’ll need to pay Rs 131,000 in taxes. But if you use your ID card, the tax will be higher at Rs 152,424.

