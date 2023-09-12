Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched in Pakistan on February 2, 2023.
  • The phone comes in four colors: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black.
  • The device has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung has launched its newest flagship mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in Pakistan, with a highly anticipated debut on February 2, 2023.

Raising the bar in the smartphone arena, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra presents a generous 512GB of built-in storage, paired with a substantial 12GB of RAM. It comes in four captivating color choices: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black, but what truly sets it apart is its exceptional camera system.

The camera setup is undeniably remarkable, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an astonishing 200MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens boasting an impressive 10x optical zoom (Telephoto Camera 1), and another 10MP telephoto lens that offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12 MP front-facing camera, ideal for capturing striking selfies and videos.

With its spacious and vivid 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, users can indulge in an immersive visual experience. The device’s sturdy 5,000mAh battery guarantees reliable and enduring performance, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs 560,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

SIM SupportNano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
Phone Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Phone Weight234 g (8.25 oz)
Operating SystemAndroid 13, One UI 5.1
Screen Size6.8 inches
Screen Resolution1440 x 3088 pixels
Screen TypeDynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
Screen ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Internal Memory512 GB
RAM12 GB
Card SlotNo
ProcessorQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
TypeLi-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Front Camera12 MP
Front Flash LightNo
Front Video Recording4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Back Flash LightYes
Back Camera200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
Back Video Recording8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
BluetoothYes
3GYes
4G/LTEYes
5GYes
RadioNo
WiFiYes
NFCYes

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

