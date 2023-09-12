Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched in Pakistan on February 2, 2023.

The phone comes in four colors: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black.

The device has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung has launched its newest flagship mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in Pakistan, with a highly anticipated debut on February 2, 2023.

Raising the bar in the smartphone arena, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra presents a generous 512GB of built-in storage, paired with a substantial 12GB of RAM. It comes in four captivating color choices: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black, but what truly sets it apart is its exceptional camera system.

The camera setup is undeniably remarkable, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an astonishing 200MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens boasting an impressive 10x optical zoom (Telephoto Camera 1), and another 10MP telephoto lens that offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12 MP front-facing camera, ideal for capturing striking selfies and videos.

Also Read Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Vivo Y55s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...

With its spacious and vivid 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, users can indulge in an immersive visual experience. The device’s sturdy 5,000mAh battery guarantees reliable and enduring performance, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs 560,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

SIM Support Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Phone Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Phone Weight 234 g (8.25 oz) Operating System Android 13, One UI 5.1 Screen Size 6.8 inches Screen Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels Screen Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Internal Memory 512 GB RAM 12 GB Card Slot No Processor Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Front Camera 12 MP Front Flash Light No Front Video Recording 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Back Video Recording 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G Yes Radio No WiFi Yes NFC Yes

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”