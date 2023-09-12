Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Vivo Y55s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Samsung has launched its newest flagship mobile device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in Pakistan, with a highly anticipated debut on February 2, 2023.
Raising the bar in the smartphone arena, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra presents a generous 512GB of built-in storage, paired with a substantial 12GB of RAM. It comes in four captivating color choices: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black, but what truly sets it apart is its exceptional camera system.
The camera setup is undeniably remarkable, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an astonishing 200MP wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens boasting an impressive 10x optical zoom (Telephoto Camera 1), and another 10MP telephoto lens that offers
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 12 MP front-facing camera, ideal for capturing striking selfies and videos.
With its spacious and vivid 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, users can indulge in an immersive visual experience. The device’s sturdy 5,000mAh battery guarantees reliable and enduring performance, enhancing overall user satisfaction.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs 560,000.
|SIM Support
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Phone Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Phone Weight
|234 g (8.25 oz)
|Operating System
|Android 13, One UI 5.1
|Screen Size
|6.8 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Screen Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Screen Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Internal Memory
|512 GB
|RAM
|12 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Front Camera
|12 MP
|Front Flash Light
|No
|Front Video Recording
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Back Flash Light
|Yes
|Back Camera
|200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP
|Back Video Recording
|8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 1080p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
