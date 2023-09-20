Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that offers cutting-edge features and exceptional performance.

It features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Quad HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

Under the hood, the S23 Ultra is powered by a powerful Exynos or Snapdragon processor (depending on the region), ensuring smooth multitasking and fast app performance.

It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, games, and media.

The camera setup is impressive, with a versatile quad-camera system that includes a high-resolution primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, and periscope telephoto lens for incredible zoom capabilities. The device supports 8K video recording and various photography modes.

With 5G connectivity, a large battery, and Samsung’s One UI, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a top-tier smartphone designed for users who demand the best in performance and features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Pakistan is Rs. 559,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender , Cream, Lime , Sky Blue, Graphite , Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

