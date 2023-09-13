Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that blends style and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, it delivers stunning visuals when unfolded and easily fits into your pocket when folded in half.

Powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and fast performance.

Capture high-quality photos and videos with its dual 12MP rear cameras, while the 10MP front camera handles your selfies.

The Z Flip supports wireless charging and has a 3,300mAh battery to keep you connected all day. Its unique form factor allows for versatile usage, from hands-free video calls to multitasking with two apps simultaneously. This compact and stylish device represents the future of smartphone design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in Pakistan is Rs 259,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2mm, Folded: (87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3mm) Weight 182 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Brown, Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, Thom Browne Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.40 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 Pixels (~425 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features HDR10+, Folded display: 1.1-inch Super-AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), PDAF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

