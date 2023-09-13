Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan and specifications. The innovative smartphone...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that blends style and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, it delivers stunning visuals when unfolded and easily fits into your pocket when folded in half.
Powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and fast performance.
Capture high-quality photos and videos with its dual 12MP rear cameras, while the 10MP front camera handles your selfies.
The Z Flip supports wireless charging and has a 3,300mAh battery to keep you connected all day. Its unique form factor allows for versatile usage, from hands-free video calls to multitasking with two apps simultaneously. This compact and stylish device represents the future of smartphone design.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in Pakistan is Rs 259,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2mm, Folded: (87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3mm)
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Brown, Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, Thom Browne Edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.40 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2636 Pixels (~425 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Folded display: 1.1-inch Super-AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), PDAF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W, Wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
