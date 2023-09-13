Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that blends style and innovation. Featuring a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display, it delivers stunning visuals when unfolded and easily fits into your pocket when folded in half.

Powered by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers smooth multitasking and fast performance.

Capture high-quality photos and videos with its dual 12MP rear cameras, while the 10MP front camera handles your selfies.

The Z Flip supports wireless charging and has a 3,300mAh battery to keep you connected all day. Its unique form factor allows for versatile usage, from hands-free video calls to multitasking with two apps simultaneously. This compact and stylish device represents the future of smartphone design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in Pakistan is Rs 259,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2mm, Folded: (87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3mm)
Weight182 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBrown, Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, Thom Browne Edition
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.40 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2636 Pixels (~425 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Folded display: 1.1-inch Super-AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+)
Front10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), PDAF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), (LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
AudioTuned by AKG, Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3300 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W, Wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan and specifications. The innovative smartphone...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story