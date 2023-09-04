Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels. The display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 includes 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone’s battery is 4400 mAh which can last all day on a single charge. The gadget will support fast wired charging at 25W, wireless charging at 15W, and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 599,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
DimensionsUnfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm)
Weight275 g
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColoursBlack; other colours
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Cover Display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide),, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontUnder display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

