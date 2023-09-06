Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The innovative smartphone promises to deliver a host of exciting features.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to keep you connected throughout the day.
Samsung enthusiasts and tech aficionados have reason to rejoice as the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is set to hit the market soon. This innovative smartphone promises to deliver a host of exciting features and improvements that will undoubtedly capture the attention of smartphone users worldwide.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts a remarkable 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen. This cutting-edge display technology, combined with the AMOLED panel, ensures breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. The 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution offers a high-definition experience, making it a delight for users who love to immerse themselves in videos, games, and other multimedia content.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip5 packs a powerful punch with the Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset houses an octa-core processor, allowing the smartphone to handle a multitude of tasks with ease. Whether it’s gaming, productivity, or multitasking, the Galaxy Z Flip5’s processing prowess is designed to deliver a seamless and efficient performance.

To complement its powerful processor, the Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with impressive memory and storage configurations. Users can choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and effortless app-switching. Additionally, the smartphone offers ample storage options with choices of 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB built-in storage capacity, providing enough space to store all your files, photos, videos, and apps without worry.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to keep you connected throughout the day, thanks to its reliable 3700mAh battery capacity. While being a foldable phone, Samsung has taken care to optimize battery performance, ensuring that users can enjoy extended usage without constantly worrying about running out of power.

With the upcoming release of the Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, showcasing its commitment to innovation and user-centric design. As a foldable smartphone with a top-of-the-line display, powerful processor, and ample memory and storage options, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is poised to deliver a truly unique and exceptional smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 338,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specifications:

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus+), 305 ppi
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1.12µm, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+)
Front10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (4K@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
