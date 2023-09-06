Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The innovative smartphone promises to deliver a host of exciting features.

Samsung enthusiasts and tech aficionados have reason to rejoice as the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is set to hit the market soon. This innovative smartphone promises to deliver a host of exciting features and improvements that will undoubtedly capture the attention of smartphone users worldwide.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts a remarkable 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen. This cutting-edge display technology, combined with the AMOLED panel, ensures breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. The 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution offers a high-definition experience, making it a delight for users who love to immerse themselves in videos, games, and other multimedia content.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip5 packs a powerful punch with the Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset houses an octa-core processor, allowing the smartphone to handle a multitude of tasks with ease. Whether it’s gaming, productivity, or multitasking, the Galaxy Z Flip5’s processing prowess is designed to deliver a seamless and efficient performance.

To complement its powerful processor, the Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with impressive memory and storage configurations. Users can choose between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and effortless app-switching. Additionally, the smartphone offers ample storage options with choices of 128GB, 256GB, or even 512GB built-in storage capacity, providing enough space to store all your files, photos, videos, and apps without worry.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is designed to keep you connected throughout the day, thanks to its reliable 3700mAh battery capacity. While being a foldable phone, Samsung has taken care to optimize battery performance, ensuring that users can enjoy extended usage without constantly worrying about running out of power.

With the upcoming release of the Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, showcasing its commitment to innovation and user-centric design. As a foldable smartphone with a top-of-the-line display, powerful processor, and ample memory and storage options, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is poised to deliver a truly unique and exceptional smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 338,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus+), 305 ppi MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0 Card No CAMERA Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1.12µm, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (4K@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front ( opened ), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

