Samsung to incorporate AMD graphics in its budget Exynos chips

Articles
  • Samsung plans to integrate AMD graphics into their mid-range Exynos chipsets.
  • Samsung and AMD have been engaged in a close partnership for some time.
  • Samsung aims to improve machine learning and image processing on its budget devices.
@Tech_Reve, a reliable source on X, shared another Samsung-related update, this time regarding mobile hardware. According to the tipster, Samsung plans to integrate AMD graphics into their mid-range Exynos chipsets, with these new GPUs expected to debut in Samsung mid-range smartphones as early as next year.

Samsung and AMD have been engaged in a close partnership for some time, with the high-end Exynos 2200 SoC already featuring AMD’s RDNA2 graphics architecture, introducing advanced capabilities like ray tracing. However, the upcoming RDNA, which is rumored to be used in the Exynos 1430 and 1480, will primarily emphasize enhancements in image processing capabilities.

In fact, Samsung‘s primary objective is to enhance the machine-learning and image-processing capabilities of its budget-friendly devices, with gaming performance taking a back seat in terms of priority.

