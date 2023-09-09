Scientists Find New Way to Make Batteries Last Longer

Advertisement

Scientists at Argonne National Laboratory discover new way to improve lithium-sulfur batteries.

The discovery could lead to longer-lasting and more efficient batteries for electric vehicles.

The batteries could also be more cost-effective and less reliant on critical resources.

In the quest for greener and more efficient energy solutions, lithium-sulfur batteries have emerged as a promising contender.

However, despite their superior attributes compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, they have faced obstacles in reaching widespread adoption.

A transformative breakthrough could change this landscape.

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have been tirelessly researching lithium-sulfur batteries over the past decade, yielding numerous pivotal discoveries.

Their latest revelation, featured in the prestigious journal Nature, unveils an entirely unexpected reaction mechanism that addresses a crucial drawback: the short lifespan of these batteries.

Gui-Liang Xu, a prominent chemist within Argonne’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering division, boldly declared, “Our team’s groundbreaking findings have the potential to propel the United States towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation future.”

Lithium-sulfur batteries present a trifecta of advantages over conventional lithium-ion counterparts. Firstly, they possess the remarkable ability to store two to three times more energy within the same volume, substantially extending the range of electric vehicles.

Secondly, their cost-effectiveness, driven by the abundant and economical sulfur resource, promises economically viable energy solutions. Most importantly, these batteries circumvent the reliance on critical resources such as cobalt and nickel, mitigating concerns about future shortages.

This discovery not only holds the promise of revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry but also underscores the essential role of scientific innovation in shaping a more sustainable and energy-efficient world.