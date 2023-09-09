Scientists Find New Way to Make Batteries Last Longer

MoEHE, Huawei team up to equip Qatari youth with 21st century skills
Huawei Seeds for the Future program wrapped up its first phase in...
Revolutionary Breakthrough: Argonne National Laboratory Scientists Unearth Game-Changing Path to Enhance Lithium-Sulfur Batteries, Potentially Transforming Electric Vehicle Industry.
In the quest for greener and more efficient energy solutions, lithium-sulfur batteries have emerged as a promising contender.
However, despite their superior attributes compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, they have faced obstacles in reaching widespread adoption.
A transformative breakthrough could change this landscape.
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have been tirelessly researching lithium-sulfur batteries over the past decade, yielding numerous pivotal discoveries.
Their latest revelation, featured in the prestigious journal Nature, unveils an entirely unexpected reaction mechanism that addresses a crucial drawback: the short lifespan of these batteries.
Gui-Liang Xu, a prominent chemist within Argonne’s Chemical Sciences and Engineering division, boldly declared, “Our team’s groundbreaking findings have the potential to propel the United States towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation future.”
Lithium-sulfur batteries present a trifecta of advantages over conventional lithium-ion counterparts. Firstly, they possess the remarkable ability to store two to three times more energy within the same volume, substantially extending the range of electric vehicles.
Secondly, their cost-effectiveness, driven by the abundant and economical sulfur resource, promises economically viable energy solutions. Most importantly, these batteries circumvent the reliance on critical resources such as cobalt and nickel, mitigating concerns about future shortages.
This discovery not only holds the promise of revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry but also underscores the essential role of scientific innovation in shaping a more sustainable and energy-efficient world.
Scientists at Argonne National Laboratory have unlocked the secret behind improving lithium-sulfur batteries for commercial use.
By visualizing atomic-scale reactions, they discovered a catalyst that prevents sulfur loss during discharge, enhancing battery performance in commercial-scale cells.
This breakthrough promises a brighter future for eco-friendly transportation.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.