SpaceX Dragon Endeavour returns to Earth after historic mission

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission concluded on Labor Day.

The heat shield withstood temperatures exceeding 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

After spending half a year on the International Space Station (ISS), four astronauts from different space agencies have returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, as reported by NPR on Monday.

Following 186 days in space, the spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 am EDT.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced the Dragon Endeavour’s splashdown on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

A SpaceX rescue ship, accompanied by two speedboats, ensured the safety of the Dragon Endeavour during the recovery operation.

Once the speedboat teams completed their tasks, the rescue ship prepared to lift the Dragon Endeavour onto the main deck with the astronauts inside.

Upon reaching the main deck, the crew underwent medical examinations before being transported to Houston Airport via helicopter.

In March of the previous year, the Crew-6 mission by NASA commenced with a dramatic nighttime launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.

The mission concluded on Labor Day, having traveled 79 million miles and completed over 3,000 Earth orbits.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour re-entered the atmosphere at a speed of 17,000 mph, with its heat shield withstanding temperatures exceeding 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The capsule then descended gently into the Atlantic Ocean outside Jacksonville, Florida, supported by a system of parachutes, slowing down to 15 mph over an hour.

