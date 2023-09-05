SpaceX launches additional Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida.

The launch was the company’s 62nd mission of the year.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage landed successfully on a drone ship.

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX set a new record with its 62nd mission, deploying 21 additional Starlink internet satellites into orbit from its Florida base tonight.

As per Space.com, the Starlink spacecraft lifted off tonight at 10:47 p.m. EDT (0247 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX and Starlink enthusiasts could join the thrill as a webcast began five minutes before launch, exclusively on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) via SpaceX’s feed.

The Falcon 9’s initial stage successfully touched down on Earth 8.5 minutes after taking off from the drone ship, while the drone “Just Read the Instructions” was stationed above the Atlantic Ocean.

According to SpaceX‘s mission description, this specific booster completed its tenth launch and landing.

Following liftoff, the Falcon 9’s upper stage continued its journey for an additional 65 minutes, ultimately placing the 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO).

These launches highlight the ongoing competition in the race to deploy internet satellites in space, aiming to provide widespread global access to customers.

SpaceX‘s Starlink satellites are positioned at low altitudes in order to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access to users worldwide.

To ensure uninterrupted service, a substantial number of Starlink satellites are necessary.

User inputs are received by the Starlink satellites, which then relay them to nearby Starlinks for further transmission to “gateway” ground stations connected to high-speed data lines.

The responses are subsequently transmitted back to the user through the same satellite network.

Musk’s space agency had an eventful and thrilling day as they welcomed the four astronauts from the Crew-6 mission back to Earth. These astronauts had been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since March.

