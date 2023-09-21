Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The compact car segment in Pakistan has been heating up, and one name that stands out in this category is the Suzuki Alto. Known for its affordability, reliability, and compact design, the Suzuki Alto has become a popular choice for Pakistani car enthusiasts.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Suzuki Alto packs a peppy 660cc engine. While this engine may seem small, it’s a perfect fit for city driving and daily commuting. The small displacement allows for excellent fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for those who want to keep their fuel expenses in check.

Design and styling

Despite its compact size, the Suzuki Alto offers a charming and modern design. Its sleek lines and compact body make it ideal for maneuvering through busy city streets and tight parking spaces. The Alto comes in a variety of attractive colors, allowing buyers to choose the one that suits their style.

Interior Comfort and Features

Inside the cabin, the Suzuki Alto is surprisingly spacious for its size. It comfortably seats four adults and offers a functional layout with easy-to-reach controls. The seats are designed for comfort during both short commutes and longer drives.

While it may be a budget-friendly option, the Alto comes equipped with several modern features, such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and a user-friendly infotainment system, depending on the trim level.

Safety Features

Safety is a top priority for Suzuki, and the Alto doesn’t disappoint. It includes features like airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) to enhance driver and passenger safety. These features contribute to a safer driving experience, especially in challenging road conditions.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the key selling points of the Suzuki Alto is its exceptional fuel efficiency. With the rising cost of fuel, having a car that can travel more miles on a tank of gas is a significant advantage. The Alto’s efficient engine and lightweight design make it a fuel-sipping option for daily commuting.

Suzuki Alto 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VXR AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000
Suzuki Alto 2032 key specifications

Dimensions     

Overall Length3395 mm
Kerb Weight650 KG
Overall Width1475 mm
Boot Space125 L
Overall Height1490 mm
Seating Capacity4 persons
Wheel Base2460 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance170 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement658 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power39 HP at 6500 RPM
Compression Ratio10:1
Torque56 Nm at 4000 RPM
Valves per cylinder4
Fuel SystemMPi
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 Valves
Max Speed140 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5: speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack and Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.2m
Power AssistedElectric Power-Assisted
Suspension and Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesSolid Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with coil springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and tires
Wheel TypeSteel Wheels with Center Caps
Tyre Size145/80/R13
Wheel Size13 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size
Fuel Economy
Mileage City18 KM/L
Fuel tank capacity27 L
Mileage Highway22 KM/L
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

