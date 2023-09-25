Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan – September 2023

The Suzuki Mehran, a name that has been synonymous with affordable and reliable transportation in Pakistan for decades, has left an indelible mark on the country’s automotive landscape. In this article, we will delve into the price of the Suzuki Mehran in Pakistan and highlight its key specifications, providing valuable insights for potential buyers.

Key Features

Engine

The Suzuki Mehran is powered by a 796cc, three-cylinder, water-cooled engine known for its simplicity and fuel efficiency. It provides adequate power for urban commuting and everyday driving.

Transmission

The Mehran typically features a four-speed manual transmission, offering a straightforward and hassle-free driving experience.

Design and styling

The Mehran has a minimalist design with clean lines and a compact footprint. It often features a simple yet functional interior with basic amenities.

Interior Comfort

While the Mehran is designed primarily for affordability and practicality, it offers decent cabin space with comfortable seating for four passengers.

Safety Features

Safety features in the Mehran are basic and often include seatbelts, front disc brakes, and a rearview mirror.

Availability of spare parts

Given the extensive presence of Suzuki in Pakistan, spare parts and servicing facilities for the Mehran are widely available, contributing to its popularity among consumers.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Mehran is its exceptional fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan

Variants Price* Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Advertisement PKR 820,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II (CNG) PKR 949,000 Suzuki Mehran VX Euro II Limited Edition PKR 890,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II PKR 900,000 Suzuki Mehran VXR Euro II (CNG) PKR 900,000

