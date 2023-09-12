Advertisement
Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Tecno Camon 20 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for users looking for an affordable device.

It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing a large and vibrant screen for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Camon 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and storage for apps and media files. It also supports microSD card expansion for additional storage.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 20 boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.

This setup allows for versatile photography options, including portrait mode and macro shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The device runs on Android 10 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.0 skin on top, providing additional customization options and features. A large 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring all-day battery life, and it supports 18W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired
