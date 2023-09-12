Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Tecno Camon 20 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for users looking for an affordable device.

It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing a large and vibrant screen for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Camon 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and storage for apps and media files. It also supports microSD card expansion for additional storage.

In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 20 boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.

This setup allows for versatile photography options, including portrait mode and macro shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The device runs on Android 10 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.0 skin on top, providing additional customization options and features. A large 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring all-day battery life, and it supports 18W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

