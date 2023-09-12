Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications
The Tecno Camon 20 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for users looking for an affordable device.
It features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels, providing a large and vibrant screen for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Camon 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and storage for apps and media files. It also supports microSD card expansion for additional storage.
In the camera department, the Tecno Camon 20 boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens.
This setup allows for versatile photography options, including portrait mode and macro shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.
The device runs on Android 10 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.0 skin on top, providing additional customization options and features. A large 5,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring all-day battery life, and it supports 18W fast charging.
The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
