Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 (HIOS 13) system.

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a large battery of 6000 mAh, with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Doodle edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2. 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 33W wired

