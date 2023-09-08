Tecno has unveiled an intriguing addition to its Spark 10 Pro lineup, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition. Launched in March, this special edition smartphone pays homage to India’s remarkable Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission, celebrating the nation’s achievement as the fourth to softly land on the Moon’s lunar south pole region.

What sets the Moon Explorer Edition apart is its captivating design, inspired by the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Tecno has prioritized eco-friendliness by crafting its exterior with environmentally friendly eco-silicone leather, boasting a unique black and white leather design.

The one-piece eco-leather back panel features a dual-shade design reminiscent of the moon’s surface, complete with thematic camera modules.

Under the hood, the Moon Explorer Edition retains the same powerful specs as its regular counterpart. It boasts a Helio G88 SoC, runs on Android 13-based HiOS 12.6, features a 6.78″ 90Hz FullHD+ LCD display, and houses a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For added security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, a 0.8MP depth sensor, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Surprisingly, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is competitively priced at INR11,999 ($145/€135) for the 8GB/128GB configuration, making it even more affordable than the regular model with identical RAM and storage, which is priced at INR12,499 ($150/€140).

