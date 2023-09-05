Advertisement
Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Tecno Phantom Ultimate

Tecno has introduced the new Phantom Ultimate smartphone, positioned as a top-tier folding device known for its exceptional features and affordability. The phone will be available soon on the market.

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 + chipset and an octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Immortalis G715.

The Phantom Ultimate has a 7.1-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1596 x 2296 pixels.

The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The coming Tecno Phantom Ultimate is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with 50 MP + 13 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing selfie camera, as per the latest leaks.

The smartphone boasts a sizable 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge for its users.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 318,999/-

Tecno Phantom Ultimate specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
Dimensions163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursStarry Night Blue, Monet Summer
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 9200+ (4 nm)
GPUImmortalis G715
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size7.1 Inches
Resolution1596 x 2296 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNot confirmed
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
Front50 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

