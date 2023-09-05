Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi is preparing to release a new phone called the Mi 11 Ultra,...
Tecno has introduced the new Phantom Ultimate smartphone, positioned as a top-tier folding device known for its exceptional features and affordability. The phone will be available soon on the market.
The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 + chipset and an octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Immortalis G715.
The Phantom Ultimate has a 7.1-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1596 x 2296 pixels.
The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The coming Tecno Phantom Ultimate is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with 50 MP + 13 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing selfie camera, as per the latest leaks.
The smartphone boasts a sizable 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage on a single charge for its users.
Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 318,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Starry Night Blue, Monet Summer
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ (4 nm)
|GPU
|Immortalis G715
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1596 x 2296 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|Not confirmed
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.