Tecno Phantom V Flip case renders reveal unique design

Tecno, the innovative smartphone manufacturer, is set to amaze the tech world with its upcoming device, the Phantom V Flip clamshell.

Following the success of its first horizontal foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is on the brink of introducing another groundbreaking creation.

Leaks from a case maker have provided a sneak peek into the Phantom V Flip’s design. The most striking feature is a circular cover display encircling two cameras and an LED flash.

This unusual arrangement piques curiosity about what lies within the O-shaped island.

The images also reveal a flat power button, which ingeniously doubles as a fingerprint scanner, eliminating the need for a sensor beneath the foldable panel.

A solitary selfie camera resides behind a punch hole, while the bottom houses a USB-C port.

However, it’s essential to note that these images are based on schematics, meaning the final finish may differ.

As Tecno prepares to unveil more about the Phantom V Flip, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official revelation of this unique device. Stay tuned for updates!