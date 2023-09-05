Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip case renders reveal unique design

Tecno Phantom V Flip case renders reveal unique design

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip case renders reveal unique design

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Advertisement

Tecno, the innovative smartphone manufacturer, is set to amaze the tech world with its upcoming device, the Phantom V Flip clamshell.

Following the success of its first horizontal foldable smartphone, the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is on the brink of introducing another groundbreaking creation.

Leaks from a case maker have provided a sneak peek into the Phantom V Flip’s design. The most striking feature is a circular cover display encircling two cameras and an LED flash.

This unusual arrangement piques curiosity about what lies within the O-shaped island.

Also Read

Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Phantom Ultimate price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno has introduced the new Phantom Ultimate smartphone, positioned as a top-tier...

Advertisement

The images also reveal a flat power button, which ingeniously doubles as a fingerprint scanner, eliminating the need for a sensor beneath the foldable panel.

A solitary selfie camera resides behind a punch hole, while the bottom houses a USB-C port.

However, it’s essential to note that these images are based on schematics, meaning the final finish may differ.

As Tecno prepares to unveil more about the Phantom V Flip, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official revelation of this unique device. Stay tuned for updates!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story