Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Ample Memory and Storage: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage.

Dual Rear Cameras: Equipped with dual rear cameras and LED flash.

Innovative Design: Foldable form factor for a unique user experience.

Tecno Phantom V Flip is available soon on the market with impressive features. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.

It comes with a 6.75-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The Phantom V Flip features a dual camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 66W.

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 310,000/-

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 GHz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.75 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~406 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery 66W, Reverse Charging

