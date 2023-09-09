Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • Ample Memory and Storage: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage.
  • Dual Rear Cameras: Equipped with dual rear cameras and LED flash.
  • Innovative Design: Foldable form factor for a unique user experience.
Advertisement

Tecno Phantom V Flip is available soon on the market with impressive features. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.

It comes with a 6.75-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The Phantom V Flip features a dual camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 66W.

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 310,000/-

Advertisement

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8050
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.75 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~406 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio, recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery 66W, Reverse Charging

Also Read

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan September 2023
Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan September 2023

The Tecno Spark 10C is easily available on the market at an affordable price...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story