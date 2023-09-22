Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & special features
The Tecno Pova 4 is available soon to the market, with great features...
Tecno Phantom V Flip will be available soon on the market with impressive features. The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.
The Phantom V Flip has a 6.75-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
It comes with a dual camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The phone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh with support for fast charging at 66W.
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 310,000/-
Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.75 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery 66W, Reverse Charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.