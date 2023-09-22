Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Phantom V Flip will be available soon on the market with impressive features. The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.

The Phantom V Flip has a 6.75-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It comes with a dual camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The phone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh with support for fast charging at 66W.

Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & special features The Tecno Pova 4 is available soon to the market, with great features...

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 310,000/-

Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual SIM, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 GHz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8050 GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.75 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~406 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery 66W, Reverse Charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”