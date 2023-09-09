Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip to Flip into Style on September 22

Tecno Phantom V Flip to Flip into Style on September 22

  • Tecno Phantom V Flip to launch on September 22 in Singapore.
  • The phone will have a circular cover display with two cameras.
  • It will have a 6.9-inch 1080p folding display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 13.
Tecno created quite a buzz with its horizontally folding Phantom V Fold during MWC 2023 in late February.

Now, the Chinese brand is preparing to launch its inaugural clamshell foldable smartphone, known as the Tecno Phantom V Flip.

The official reveal of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is set for September 22 at an event in Singapore, which is scheduled to begin at noon PKT. Tecno has stated that the new Phantom V Flip is intended to embody:

Tecno’s commitment to exploring new form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones for passionate, fashionable, and forward-looking audiences

Alongside the Phantom V Flip, Tecno is preparing to launch the MegaBook T1 2023, a 14-inch laptop.

While specific details about these products have been kept under wraps by the company, leaked images have provided a sneak peek at the Tecno Phantom V Flip.

These images reveal a circular cover display adorned with two cameras.

The design depicted in the leaked image aligns with earlier leaks and resembles the typical clamshell foldable phone design seen in other brands, featuring a prominent main camera on a circular island and a secondary screen in the middle.

Additionally, the Phantom V Flip recently made an appearance on the Google Play Console, shedding light on some crucial specifications.

These include a 6.9-inch 1080p folding display, 8 GB of RAM, and the presence of Android 13. It is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 1300 chipset.

Considering Tecno’s historical pricing approach, it is probable that the Phantom V Flip will be competitively priced compared to its rivals.

However, it’s essential to note that there hasn’t been official confirmation on this matter, so it’s wise to approach this information with caution.

