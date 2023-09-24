Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

The device has a Unisoc SC9863 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The Pop 5 LTE has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

It comes with a dual back camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/- Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications BUILD OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI Hios Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colours Deepsea Luster , Ice Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.6Ghz Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863 (28nm) GPU IMG8322 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) CAMERA Main Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 5 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh