Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed
Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro…
The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.
The device has a Unisoc SC9863 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.
The Pop 5 LTE has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.
It comes with a dual back camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP selfie shooter.
The smartphone includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro…
Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan
Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colours
|Deepsea Luster , Ice Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.6Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863 (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.