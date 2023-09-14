Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A24 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A24 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display. The smartphone...
The Tecno Pova 2 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.9-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels pixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on Android 11, HIOS 7.6 operating system.
The Tecno Pova 2 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is equipped with a huge battery of 7000 mAh which supports 18 W of fast charging and gives a ling battery back-up on a single charge.
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|260 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.