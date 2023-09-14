Advertisement
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Tecno Pova 2 has a 6.9-inch PLS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Tecno Pova 2 is a budget device that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch PLS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on  Android 11, HIOS 7.6 operating system.

The Tecno Pova 2 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is equipped with a huge battery of 7000 mAh which  supports 18 W of fast charging and gives a ling battery back-up on a single charge.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
Weight260 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB port to Type-C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

